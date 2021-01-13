TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in December

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TUI stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TUI will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

