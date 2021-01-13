Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.11

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.60. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 660 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

About Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.