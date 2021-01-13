ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.59

ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and traded as high as $75.00. ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 98,080 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £53.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35.

In related news, insider Phillip Blundell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

