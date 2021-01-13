ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.19

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.39. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 252,030 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.81.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARCA biopharma stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 598,364.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of ARCA biopharma worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

