Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Increases By 300.0%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TOTDY stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. Toto has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

