Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.38. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 26,371 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. It offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in the telecommunications, utilities, public works, construction, catering, and oil and gas industries, as well as emergency/rescue and recreational vehicles.

