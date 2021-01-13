Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Declines By 78.7%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the December 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

TRYIY stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

