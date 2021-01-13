Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $295.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $309.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,061,795. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.