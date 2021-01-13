NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,209,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,158.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

