Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

MET opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.