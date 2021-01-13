Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 63,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

