V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $162,390,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

