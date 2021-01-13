National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,191.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

