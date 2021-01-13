fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.63.

FUBO stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

