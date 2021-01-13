GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOCO. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoHealth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

