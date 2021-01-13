STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) COO Sells $1,495,000.00 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:STAG opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 69.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,574,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

