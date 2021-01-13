Edward Grunde Mclaughlin Sells 13,248 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.61.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

