Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells 162,200 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,314,430,703.87.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$145.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

