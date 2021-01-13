Insider Selling: CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

