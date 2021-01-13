TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Sells $1,112,548.00 in Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

