Duane Hughes Sells 100,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.