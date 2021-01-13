Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Michael Brauser Sells 136,119 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 136,119 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $3,471,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.89.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Red Violet
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
