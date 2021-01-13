Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 55.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 138,783 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 787.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,303,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Southern Copper stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

