Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes $257,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

