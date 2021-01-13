Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

NYSE:CAT opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

