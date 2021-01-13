New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after buying an additional 474,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after purchasing an additional 74,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

