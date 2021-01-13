Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.49. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.