OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $216,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

