Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YNDX. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on YNDX. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 204.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.