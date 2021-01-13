Hexavest Inc. Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 170.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Vipshop stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

