Hexavest Inc. Makes New $452,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 306,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

