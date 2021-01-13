Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.15. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 165,536 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.87.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 63,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$499,554.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at C$160,013,880.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

