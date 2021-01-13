Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,304.91

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,304.91 and traded as high as $1,314.00. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) shares last traded at $1,275.00, with a volume of 137,625 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,123.75 ($14.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,304.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.72.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

