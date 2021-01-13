Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,373,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,622,000 after buying an additional 275,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

