Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 949,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after buying an additional 252,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,949,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

