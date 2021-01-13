Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter.

IBDN opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

