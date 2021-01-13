Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $143,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of VNDA opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

