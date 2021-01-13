Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $182,000 in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graham by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

GHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

