Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% during the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of SAH opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

