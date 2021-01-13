Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

