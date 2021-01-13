Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 2,403 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

