Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

CWH opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

