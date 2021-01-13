Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 819 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MEDNAX by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

NYSE MD opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

