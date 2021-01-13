Diversified Trust Co Invests $281,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.33.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $204.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $206.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

