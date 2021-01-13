Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 122,815 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 241.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 509,491 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 18.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 614,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 94,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 386,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $764.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

