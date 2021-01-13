Diversified Trust Co Invests $295,000 in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,414,000 after buying an additional 504,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,795 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000.

Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

