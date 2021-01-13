Diversified Trust Co Invests $295,000 in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,414,000 after buying an additional 504,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,795 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000.

Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.