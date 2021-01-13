Diversified Trust Co Has $260,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

