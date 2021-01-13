Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,941 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,916.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

DFS stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

