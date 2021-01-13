Diversified Trust Co Has $271,000 Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2,919.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4,456.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,690,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,984,291 over the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFSI opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

