Diversified Trust Co Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $495.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

